SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Former Pittsburg State University standout Kaylee DaMitz will be playing for Drury University this upcoming season as a grad transfer, the school announced via Twitter.

📢New Addition to the Lady Panther Family📢

Please help us welcome grad transfer @kdamitz2 to the DU Lady Panther Family‼️🏀🐾 #allweDUiswin @drurypanthers pic.twitter.com/kSILe7EMfK — Drury Lady Panthers (@DULadyPanthers) May 8, 2021

DaMitz had previously been a 3-time all MIAA selection during her time with the Gorillas. She was also the program’s leading scorer during the 2020-2021 campaign, averaging 16.4 points per game.

She announced via Twitter in April that she would be departing Pittsburg State’s program.