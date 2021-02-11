3 Northwest Missouri State snaps Pittsburg State men’s five-game winning streak

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The #3 Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats basketball team snapped the Pittsburg State men’s five game winning streak on Thursday at Bearcat Arena, 87-75.

Northwest’s Trevor Hudgins scored a game-high 30 points. Ethan Holloway got in the game for the Gorillas, scoring a career-high and team-high 21 points. Ryan Pippins put up 11 points and Martin Vogts finished with 10.

Pittsburg State will return to action on Saturday, Feburary 13 against Missouri Western State University. Tip-off is slated for 3:30 p.m. at Looney Complex Arena in St. Joseph, MO.