The first day of the Kaminsky Classic saw four games. The Joplin Eagles took on the William Chrisman Bears. Neosho faced Francis Howell, the Webb City Cardinals played against the Jefferson City Jays and Carl Junction went up against Poplar Bluff.

Scores:

Joplin 53 William Chrisman 45

Neosho 23 Francis Howell 57

Webb City 66 Jefferson City 62

Carl Junction 45 Poplar Bluff 53

The Joplin Eagles advance to the second round of the championship bracket and will play Francis Howell Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Webb City Cardinals are also in the semifinals and face Poplar Bluff at 9 p.m.

Neosho will take on William Chrisman in the consolation bracket at 4:30 p.m. As for Carl Junction, they will see Jefferson City in the consolation bracket at 6 p.m.