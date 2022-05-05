KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA has officially announced the 2022 Postseason Baseball and Softball awards. Six Pittsburg State University and seven Missouri Southern State University softball players made the list, while eight Pitt State and nine MSSU baseball players earned honors.

2022 MIAA Softball Awards

Player of the Year: Jaycee Ginter, Utility/Pitcher – Washburn

Defensive Player of the Year: Brighton Gilbert, Shortstop – Central Oklahoma

Pitcher of the Year: Andrea Morales – Rogers State*

Freshman of the Year: Abbey Rogers, Catcher – Rogers State

Coach of the Year: Brenda Holaday – Washburn*

First-Team

Pitcher: Kylee Lynch – Central Oklahoma

Pitcher: Andrea Morales – Rogers State*

Catcher: Amelya Huggins – Central Oklahoma

First Base: Paxtyn Hayes – Pittsburg State

Second Base: Taylor Lambert – Pittsburg State

Shortstop: Brighton Gilbert – Central Oklahoma

Third Base: Marrit Mead – Washburn

Outfield: Jacee Minter – Central Oklahoma

Outfield: Yazmin Vargas – Missouri Southern

Outfield: Carlee Liesch – Nebraska Kearney

Designated Player: Ashton Friend – Washburn

Utility/Pitcher: Jaycee Ginter – Washburn*

Utility/Non-Pitcher: Leighton Withers – Missouri Southern

Second-Team

Pitcher: Sydney Rader – Missouri Western

Pitcher: M’Kayla Hillman – Rogers State

Catcher: Madison Szymanski – Pittsburg State

Catcher: Abbey Rogers – Rogers State

First Base: Elexis Watson – Rogers State

Second Base: Sydni Hawkins – Missouri Western

Shortstop: Josie Tofpi – Missouri Southern

Third Base: Shayla Harper – Central Oklahoma

Outfield: Lexy Dobson – Central Oklahoma

Outfield: Brittanie Shepherd – Emporia State

Outfield: Kianna Pellegrino – Pittsburg State

Outfield: Paige Robbins – Washburn

Designated Player: Maddy Broxterman – Emporia State

Designated Player: Bridgett Morales – Rogers State

Utility/Pitcher: Kara Amos – Missouri Southern

Utility/Non-Pitcher: Shayleigh Odom – Central Oklahoma

Gold Glove Team

Pitcher: Kara Amos – Missouri Southern

Catcher: Amelya Huggins – Central Oklahoma

First Base: Elexis Watson – Rogers State

Second Base: Tarin Dubler – Central Oklahoma

Shortstop: Brighton Gilbert – Central Oklahoma

Third Base: Marrit Mead – Washburn

Outfield: Peyton Corrigan – Central Missouri

Outfield: Jacee Minter – Central Oklahoma

Outfield: Lexy Dobson – Central Oklahoma

Honorable Mentions

Central Missouri: Kyleigh Lay – Pitcher, Makenzie McAtee – First Base; Aubrie McRoberts – Outfield; Peyton Corrigan – Outfield

Central Oklahoma: Mikayla Rutland – First Base, Tarin Dubler – Second Base; Korbyn Skipworth – Outfield

Emporia State: Sydney Righi – Pitcher, Lexi Williams – Outfield; Alexis Dial – Outfield; Josie Harrison – Utility/Pitcher



Fort Hays State: Sarah Tiffany – Outfield



Missouri Southern: Bailey Lacy – Pitcher, Ashlynn Williams – Catcher; Adrianna Young – Outfield



Missouri Western: Emma Hoffart – Catcher



Nebraska Kearney: Bri Healy – Outfield, Sydney Thomason – Utility/Pitcher



Newman: Lindsay Mayo – First Base, Gianna Navarro – Second Base; Laurie Cooke – Shortstop; Anissa Ramos – Third Base



Northeastern State: Savannah Evans – Pitcher, Gail Young – Pitcher; Addy Wolfe – Third Base; Rhomie Bradshaw – Outfield; Sydney Balderrama – Outfield; Chloe Bohuslavicky – Designated Player; Jaeden Rosenquist – Utility/Non-Pitcher



Northwest Missouri: Skylar Pieper – First Base, Abby Nolte – Second Base; Jacee Winn – Outfield; Olivia Daugherty – Designated Player



Pittsburg State: Gabby Schultz – Shortstop, Keelah Griffith – Outfield



Rogers State: Lana Gass – Outfield, Makayla Bowman – Outfield



Washburn: Hadley Kerschen – Second Base, Autymn Schreiner – Shortstop



*Indicates unanimous selection

^Includes ties in voting

2022 MIAA Baseball Awards

Co-Player of the Year – Brennen van Breusegen, Outfield – Central Missouri

Co-Player of the Year – Brock Reller, Outfield – Northeastern State

Pitcher of the Year – Kyler Patterson – Central Oklahoma

Freshman of the Year – TJ Racherbaumer, Catcher – Emporia State

Coach of the Year – Kyle Crookes – Central Missouri

First-Team

Starting Pitcher – Collin Jones – Central Missouri*

Starting Pitcher – Logan VanWey – Missouri Southern*

Starting Pitcher – Max Spitzmiller – Northwest Missouri

Relief Pitcher – Kyler Patterson – Central Oklahoma

Catcher – Brayden Rodden – Northeastern State

First Base – Garrett McGowan – Pittsburg State*

Second Base – Blaze Brothers – Northeastern State

Shortstop – Jesse Holguin – Rogers State

Third Base – Alex Crouch – Missouri Western

Outfield – Brennen van Breusegen – Central Missouri*

Outfield – Blake Freeman – Northeastern State

Outfield – Brock Reller – Northeastern State

Designated Hitter – Garrett Pennington – Central Missouri

Utility – Garrett Takamatsu – Central Oklahoma

Second-Team

Starting Pitcher – Jonathan Smithey – Northeastern State

Starting Pitcher – Jordan Ewig – Rogers State

Starting Pitcher – Casey Steward – Washburn

Relief Pitcher – Brady Gavin – Central Missouri

Relief Pitcher – Dalton Huggins – Washburn

Catcher – Tommy Stevenson – Missouri Southern

First Base – John Prudhom – Central Missouri

Second Base – Mason Hartman – Pittsburg State

Shortstop – Harrison Schnurbusch – Central Missouri

Third Base – Brett Ingram – Washburn

Outfield – Michael Chrisman – Central Missouri

Outfield – Tyler Push – Newman

Outfield – Matt Kaiser – Northeastern State

Outfield – Jordan Maxson – Pittsburg State

Designated Hitter – Caleb Carr – Pittsburg State

Utility – Matt Miller – Missouri Southern

Third-Team

Starting Pitcher – Jared Kengott – Emporia State

Starting Pitcher – Asher Finke – Newman

Starting Pitcher – Peyton Ingalls – Pittsburg State

Relief Pitcher – Harrison Babbitt – Central Missouri

Relief Pitcher – Beaux Bonvillain – Central Oklahoma

Relief Pitcher – Connor Langrell – Newman

Catcher – TJ Racherbaumer – Emporia State

First Base – CD White – Northeastern State

Second Base – Tyler Clark – Chiapparelli – Washburn

Shortstop – Jaden Parsons – Central Oklahoma

Third Base – Cole Moore – Central Missouri

Outfield – Clayton Peterson – Central Oklahoma

Outfield – Sam Chaput – Emporia State

Outfield – Parker Dunn – Washburn

Designated Hitter – Ryan Doran – Missouri Southern

Designated Hitter – Joel Escalante – Rogers State

Utility – Blake Carroll – Emporia State

Utility – Zion Bowlin – Washburn

Gold Glove Team

Pitcher – Collin Jones – Central Missouri

Pitcher – Kyler Patterson – Central Oklahoma

Catcher – Jonathan Soto – Rogers State

First Base – Garrett McGowan – Pittsburg State

Second Base – Blaze Brothers – Northeastern State

Shortstop – Jaden Parsons – Central Oklahoma

Third Base – Brett Holden – Northwest Missouri

Outfield – Michael Chrisman – Central Missouri

Outfield – Noah Olson – Central Oklahoma

Outfield – Matt Kaiser – Northeastern State

Outfield – Prescott Horn – Rogers State

Honorable Mentions

Central Missouri: Isaiah Pani – Catcher; Donovan Ditto – Second Base; Sam Tatum – Outfield; Jacob Steele – Utility

Central Oklahoma: Lawton Isaacs – Relief Pitcher; Noah Olson – Outfield; Landon Wood – Outfield

Emporia State: Aaron Bechtel – Starting Pitcher

Fort Hays State: Grant Schmidt – Outfield; Jenner Kehe – Utility

Missouri Southern: Cole Woods – Starting Pitcher; Treghan Parker – Second Base; Nate Mieszkowski – Shortstop; Henry Kusiak – Third Base; Jordan Fitzpatrick – Outfield

Missouri Western: Brady Holden – Outfield; Jared Munk – Utility

Newman: Jenner Steele – First Base

Northeastern State: Seth Key – Starting Pitcher; Jake Bigham – Relief Pitcher; Kademon Graff – Shortstop; Collin Klingensmith – Third Base; Tucker Dunlap – Designated Hitter

Northwest Missouri: Alex Slocum – Starting Pitcher; Jacob Gajic – Relief Pitcher; Jacob Pinkerton – Shortstop; Ryan Koski – Outfield

Pittsburg State: Tanner Lane – Starting Pitcher; Cruz Aranda – Shortstop

Rogers State: Octavio Sanchez – Relief Pitcher; Jonathan Soto – Catcher; Skyler Nelson – First Base; Gavin Mestas – Third Base

Washburn: John Cross – Starting Pitcher; Cal Watkins – Shortstop

*Indicates unanimous selection

^Includes ties in voting