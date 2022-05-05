KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA has officially announced the 2022 Postseason Baseball and Softball awards. Six Pittsburg State University and seven Missouri Southern State University softball players made the list, while eight Pitt State and nine MSSU baseball players earned honors.
2022 MIAA Softball Awards
Player of the Year: Jaycee Ginter, Utility/Pitcher – Washburn
Defensive Player of the Year: Brighton Gilbert, Shortstop – Central Oklahoma
Pitcher of the Year: Andrea Morales – Rogers State*
Freshman of the Year: Abbey Rogers, Catcher – Rogers State
Coach of the Year: Brenda Holaday – Washburn*
First-Team
Pitcher: Kylee Lynch – Central Oklahoma
Pitcher: Andrea Morales – Rogers State*
Catcher: Amelya Huggins – Central Oklahoma
First Base: Paxtyn Hayes – Pittsburg State
Second Base: Taylor Lambert – Pittsburg State
Shortstop: Brighton Gilbert – Central Oklahoma
Third Base: Marrit Mead – Washburn
Outfield: Jacee Minter – Central Oklahoma
Outfield: Yazmin Vargas – Missouri Southern
Outfield: Carlee Liesch – Nebraska Kearney
Designated Player: Ashton Friend – Washburn
Utility/Pitcher: Jaycee Ginter – Washburn*
Utility/Non-Pitcher: Leighton Withers – Missouri Southern
Second-Team
Pitcher: Sydney Rader – Missouri Western
Pitcher: M’Kayla Hillman – Rogers State
Catcher: Madison Szymanski – Pittsburg State
Catcher: Abbey Rogers – Rogers State
First Base: Elexis Watson – Rogers State
Second Base: Sydni Hawkins – Missouri Western
Shortstop: Josie Tofpi – Missouri Southern
Third Base: Shayla Harper – Central Oklahoma
Outfield: Lexy Dobson – Central Oklahoma
Outfield: Brittanie Shepherd – Emporia State
Outfield: Kianna Pellegrino – Pittsburg State
Outfield: Paige Robbins – Washburn
Designated Player: Maddy Broxterman – Emporia State
Designated Player: Bridgett Morales – Rogers State
Utility/Pitcher: Kara Amos – Missouri Southern
Utility/Non-Pitcher: Shayleigh Odom – Central Oklahoma
Gold Glove Team
Pitcher: Kara Amos – Missouri Southern
Catcher: Amelya Huggins – Central Oklahoma
First Base: Elexis Watson – Rogers State
Second Base: Tarin Dubler – Central Oklahoma
Shortstop: Brighton Gilbert – Central Oklahoma
Third Base: Marrit Mead – Washburn
Outfield: Peyton Corrigan – Central Missouri
Outfield: Jacee Minter – Central Oklahoma
Outfield: Lexy Dobson – Central Oklahoma
Honorable Mentions
Central Missouri: Kyleigh Lay – Pitcher, Makenzie McAtee – First Base; Aubrie McRoberts – Outfield; Peyton Corrigan – Outfield
Central Oklahoma: Mikayla Rutland – First Base, Tarin Dubler – Second Base; Korbyn Skipworth – Outfield
Emporia State: Sydney Righi – Pitcher, Lexi Williams – Outfield; Alexis Dial – Outfield; Josie Harrison – Utility/Pitcher
Fort Hays State: Sarah Tiffany – Outfield
Missouri Southern: Bailey Lacy – Pitcher, Ashlynn Williams – Catcher; Adrianna Young – Outfield
Missouri Western: Emma Hoffart – Catcher
Nebraska Kearney: Bri Healy – Outfield, Sydney Thomason – Utility/Pitcher
Newman: Lindsay Mayo – First Base, Gianna Navarro – Second Base; Laurie Cooke – Shortstop; Anissa Ramos – Third Base
Northeastern State: Savannah Evans – Pitcher, Gail Young – Pitcher; Addy Wolfe – Third Base; Rhomie Bradshaw – Outfield; Sydney Balderrama – Outfield; Chloe Bohuslavicky – Designated Player; Jaeden Rosenquist – Utility/Non-Pitcher
Northwest Missouri: Skylar Pieper – First Base, Abby Nolte – Second Base; Jacee Winn – Outfield; Olivia Daugherty – Designated Player
Pittsburg State: Gabby Schultz – Shortstop, Keelah Griffith – Outfield
Rogers State: Lana Gass – Outfield, Makayla Bowman – Outfield
Washburn: Hadley Kerschen – Second Base, Autymn Schreiner – Shortstop
*Indicates unanimous selection
^Includes ties in voting
2022 MIAA Baseball Awards
Co-Player of the Year – Brennen van Breusegen, Outfield – Central Missouri
Co-Player of the Year – Brock Reller, Outfield – Northeastern State
Pitcher of the Year – Kyler Patterson – Central Oklahoma
Freshman of the Year – TJ Racherbaumer, Catcher – Emporia State
Coach of the Year – Kyle Crookes – Central Missouri
First-Team
Starting Pitcher – Collin Jones – Central Missouri*
Starting Pitcher – Logan VanWey – Missouri Southern*
Starting Pitcher – Max Spitzmiller – Northwest Missouri
Relief Pitcher – Kyler Patterson – Central Oklahoma
Catcher – Brayden Rodden – Northeastern State
First Base – Garrett McGowan – Pittsburg State*
Second Base – Blaze Brothers – Northeastern State
Shortstop – Jesse Holguin – Rogers State
Third Base – Alex Crouch – Missouri Western
Outfield – Brennen van Breusegen – Central Missouri*
Outfield – Blake Freeman – Northeastern State
Outfield – Brock Reller – Northeastern State
Designated Hitter – Garrett Pennington – Central Missouri
Utility – Garrett Takamatsu – Central Oklahoma
Second-Team
Starting Pitcher – Jonathan Smithey – Northeastern State
Starting Pitcher – Jordan Ewig – Rogers State
Starting Pitcher – Casey Steward – Washburn
Relief Pitcher – Brady Gavin – Central Missouri
Relief Pitcher – Dalton Huggins – Washburn
Catcher – Tommy Stevenson – Missouri Southern
First Base – John Prudhom – Central Missouri
Second Base – Mason Hartman – Pittsburg State
Shortstop – Harrison Schnurbusch – Central Missouri
Third Base – Brett Ingram – Washburn
Outfield – Michael Chrisman – Central Missouri
Outfield – Tyler Push – Newman
Outfield – Matt Kaiser – Northeastern State
Outfield – Jordan Maxson – Pittsburg State
Designated Hitter – Caleb Carr – Pittsburg State
Utility – Matt Miller – Missouri Southern
Third-Team
Starting Pitcher – Jared Kengott – Emporia State
Starting Pitcher – Asher Finke – Newman
Starting Pitcher – Peyton Ingalls – Pittsburg State
Relief Pitcher – Harrison Babbitt – Central Missouri
Relief Pitcher – Beaux Bonvillain – Central Oklahoma
Relief Pitcher – Connor Langrell – Newman
Catcher – TJ Racherbaumer – Emporia State
First Base – CD White – Northeastern State
Second Base – Tyler Clark – Chiapparelli – Washburn
Shortstop – Jaden Parsons – Central Oklahoma
Third Base – Cole Moore – Central Missouri
Outfield – Clayton Peterson – Central Oklahoma
Outfield – Sam Chaput – Emporia State
Outfield – Parker Dunn – Washburn
Designated Hitter – Ryan Doran – Missouri Southern
Designated Hitter – Joel Escalante – Rogers State
Utility – Blake Carroll – Emporia State
Utility – Zion Bowlin – Washburn
Gold Glove Team
Pitcher – Collin Jones – Central Missouri
Pitcher – Kyler Patterson – Central Oklahoma
Catcher – Jonathan Soto – Rogers State
First Base – Garrett McGowan – Pittsburg State
Second Base – Blaze Brothers – Northeastern State
Shortstop – Jaden Parsons – Central Oklahoma
Third Base – Brett Holden – Northwest Missouri
Outfield – Michael Chrisman – Central Missouri
Outfield – Noah Olson – Central Oklahoma
Outfield – Matt Kaiser – Northeastern State
Outfield – Prescott Horn – Rogers State
Honorable Mentions
Central Missouri: Isaiah Pani – Catcher; Donovan Ditto – Second Base; Sam Tatum – Outfield; Jacob Steele – Utility
Central Oklahoma: Lawton Isaacs – Relief Pitcher; Noah Olson – Outfield; Landon Wood – Outfield
Emporia State: Aaron Bechtel – Starting Pitcher
Fort Hays State: Grant Schmidt – Outfield; Jenner Kehe – Utility
Missouri Southern: Cole Woods – Starting Pitcher; Treghan Parker – Second Base; Nate Mieszkowski – Shortstop; Henry Kusiak – Third Base; Jordan Fitzpatrick – Outfield
Missouri Western: Brady Holden – Outfield; Jared Munk – Utility
Newman: Jenner Steele – First Base
Northeastern State: Seth Key – Starting Pitcher; Jake Bigham – Relief Pitcher; Kademon Graff – Shortstop; Collin Klingensmith – Third Base; Tucker Dunlap – Designated Hitter
Northwest Missouri: Alex Slocum – Starting Pitcher; Jacob Gajic – Relief Pitcher; Jacob Pinkerton – Shortstop; Ryan Koski – Outfield
Pittsburg State: Tanner Lane – Starting Pitcher; Cruz Aranda – Shortstop
Rogers State: Octavio Sanchez – Relief Pitcher; Jonathan Soto – Catcher; Skyler Nelson – First Base; Gavin Mestas – Third Base
Washburn: John Cross – Starting Pitcher; Cal Watkins – Shortstop
*Indicates unanimous selection
^Includes ties in voting