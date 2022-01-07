2022 Kaminsky Classic – Day Two

JOPLIN, Mo. — Action has concluded in day two of the 2022 Kaminsky Classic.

Below are the results of Friday’s games.

Consolation Semifinal 1: Jefferson City 60, Nevada 25

Consolation Semifinal 2: Poplar Bluff 69, Carl Junction 40

Winners Semifinal 1: Joplin 69, Francis Howell 60

Joplin sophomore guard All Wright had 35 points in Friday’s win, the most scored in a single game in the Kaminsky Classic since 2018.

Winners Semifinal 2: Webb City 57, William Chrisman 55

Nevada will play Carl Junction for seventh place on Saturday. Tip off is set for 11:00 am. Jefferson City and Poplar Bluff will play for fifth place at 12:30 pm. Francis Howell and William Chrisman will play for third place at 3:30. Finally, Joplin will play Webb City for first at 3:30 pm. This will be the second straight Kaminsky Classic championship to feature Joplin and Webb City. Last year, Joplin lost to Webb City 66-55 in the 2021 title game.

