2022 Kaminsky Classic – Day One

JOPLIN, Mo. – The 2022 Kaminsky Classic began on Thursday with 8 teams set to compete, four of them local.

Four games were set to be played on Thursday, but only three actually were. Thursday’s final game between Webb City and Poplar Bluff was canceled when Poplar Bluff wasn’t able to travel to Joplin. With the cancelation, Webb City automatically advances to Friday’s semifinals.

Below are the results of Thursday’s games.

Game 1: Joplin 70, Jefferson City 64

Game 2: Nevada 14, Francis Howell 67

Game 3: Carl Junction 42, William Chrisman 60

Joplin will play Francis Howell in Friday’s semifinals. Tip off is set for 7:30 pm. Webb City will face William Chrisman in semifinal action at 9:00 pm.