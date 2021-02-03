2021 National Signing Day in the Fourstates

National Signing Day is usually one of the busiest days in sports, with Wednesday proving to be no exception, as a number of local athletes signed their letters of intent to play at the next level.
Below is a list of area student-athletes, where they will be headed, and what sport they will play.
- Joplin
- Nathan Galdes, Football, Missouri Southern
- Scott Lowe, Football, Missouri Southern
- Trayshawn Thomas, Football, Missouri Southern
- Dominick Simmons, Football, Evangel
- Davis Ramsey, Football, William Penn
- Keaton Renfro, Football, Missouri S&T
- Webb City
- Gary Clinton, Football, Missouri State
- Jaystin Smith, Football, Missouri Southern
- Grant Goltra, Football, Pittsburg State
- Jacob Shonk, Football, Upper Iowa
- Alyssa Jennings, Softball, Crowder College
- Haidyn Berry, Softball, Central Missouri
- Brianna Batson, Softball, Neosho County Community College
- Luke Brumit, Track and Field, Missouri Southern
- Kassidy Perkins, Cheerleading, Ottawa University
Check back later to see more local signings from the 2021 National Signing Day!