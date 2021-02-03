2021 National Signing Day in the Fourstates

National Signing Day is usually one of the busiest days in sports, with Wednesday proving to be no exception, as a number of local athletes signed their letters of intent to play at the next level.

Below is a list of area student-athletes, where they will be headed, and what sport they will play.

Joplin Nathan Galdes, Football, Missouri Southern Scott Lowe, Football, Missouri Southern Trayshawn Thomas, Football, Missouri Southern Dominick Simmons, Football, Evangel Davis Ramsey, Football, William Penn Keaton Renfro, Football, Missouri S&T



Webb City Gary Clinton, Football, Missouri State Jaystin Smith, Football, Missouri Southern Grant Goltra, Football, Pittsburg State Jacob Shonk, Football, Upper Iowa Alyssa Jennings, Softball, Crowder College Haidyn Berry, Softball, Central Missouri Brianna Batson, Softball, Neosho County Community College Luke Brumit, Track and Field, Missouri Southern Kassidy Perkins, Cheerleading, Ottawa University



Check back later to see more local signings from the 2021 National Signing Day!