2020 Missouri Southern football schedule released

JOPLIN, Mo. — The MIAA has released its complete list of 2020 football games.

On Monday, the MIAA had announced its plans for regular season and tournament modifications. Each team will take a bye week during week one of the season. Tuesday, it was announced each team would play five home games, and five away games. There will be no Thursday games played in 2020.

Missouri Southern will opening their 2020 campaign on the road against Pitt State on September 12.

The Lions will look to improve upon a 2019 season that saw them go 2-9. Their two wins came against Lincoln and Northeastern State.

Southern will face Northeastern State on the road in Tahlequah during Week 5 on October 3. The Lions will play at home against Lincoln on October 24.

The full 2020 Missouri Southern football season is as follows:

9/5 BYE

9/12 at Pittsburg State

9/19 Washburn

9/26 Central Oklahoma

10/3 at Northeastern State

10/10 at Missouri Western

10/17 Central Missouri

10/24 Lincoln

10/31 at Northwest Missouri

11/7 Nebraska Kearney

11/14 at Emporia State

No times have been listed for the games so far. For a complete list of each MIAA school’s schedule, click here.