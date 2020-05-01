10 minutes with former Pitt State standout John “Smokey” Brown

(KODE 12) — Before John Brown was drafted in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft, he was known as one of the most dominant players in all of Division II football. From MIAA Player of the Year to DII Special Teams Player of the Year, Brown balled out during his time at Pittsburg State University.

The same year he arrived at Pitt State, the Gorillas went on to win the 2011 national championship, winning 35-21 over Wayne State. Brown finished his career as a Gorilla as an all-time leader in receptions (185), receiving yards (3,380) and receiving touchdowns (34). The Arizona Cardinals selected Brown as the 91st overall pick where Brown teamed up with players like Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald. He became the first NFL rookie to have four game-winning touchdowns in a single season.

After four seasons with the Cardinals, Brown found himself with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 before signing a three-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. He arguably became one of the NFL’s best free agent pickups. Brown helped lead Buffalo to the AFC Wild Card game in 2019 where the Bills ultimately lost 22-19 in overtime to the Houston Texans.

Brown will most certainly go down as one of the Pitt State greats.

Full interview: