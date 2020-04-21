1-on-1 with MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy

(KODE 12) — Action 12’s Jake Stansell spoke with MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy about the cancellation of the spring sports season, impacts of COVID-19 on both the conference and DII athletics, and what to expect with the upcoming football season.

Racy talked about how the commitment to excellence and being a part of a conference that really cares about one another has made these past six weeks easier to manage. The MIAA established a task force to help with decision making and the overall process of overcoming any impacts due to the global pandemic on the schools.

When it comes to recruiting, coaches and staff have had to get creative with their methods such as giving virtual tours to prospective students. But the ability to communicate digitally has also allowed teams to stay in contact and touch base on game plans during the offseason, watch film or simply check in on one another. Another point to keep in mind with recruiting is the fact that seniors from the spring sports season have the opportunity to return for one more year if they so choose.

As for the 2020-2021 football season and other fall athletics, Racy said schools are preparing to start camps on time. There are a number of plans in place that if the calendar year were to be shortened, the MIAA would adjust accordingly to still fit in a regular season even if that meant competing in the spring. Racy continued by saying football needs 16 weeks in order to have a beginning and an end while also allowing time beforehand for conditioning and gearing up for the season.

Simply put, Racy said, “We are determined to have football next year.”