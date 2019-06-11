Local Softball Players Selected to Kansas All-State Teams

Four Colgan, and three Frontenac Softball players led the way in the Kansas Softball Coaches Association All-State Selections.

A list of area players that were selected to the all-state teams is below.

Class 4A

First Team:

Addison Oberley – Fort Scott

Class 3A

First Team:

Karma Fields – Frontenac

Madi Davis – Frontenac

Heather Arnett – Frontenac

Gracie Sullivan – Columbus

Camryn Compton – Riverton

Second Team:

Kenzie Houser – Riverton

Riley McNemar – Galena

Class 2-1A

First Team:

Katilin Crossland – Colgan

Ashley Marietta – Colgan

Second Team

Sophia Piccini – Colgan

Allison Marietta – Colgan