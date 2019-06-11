Local Softball Players Selected to Kansas All-State Teams

Four Colgan, and three Frontenac Softball players led the way in the Kansas Softball Coaches Association All-State Selections.
A list of area players that were selected to the all-state teams is below.
Class 4A
First Team:
Addison Oberley – Fort Scott
Class 3A
First Team:
Karma Fields – Frontenac
Madi Davis – Frontenac
Heather Arnett – Frontenac
Gracie Sullivan – Columbus
Camryn Compton – Riverton
Second Team:
Kenzie Houser – Riverton
Riley McNemar – Galena
Class 2-1A
First Team:
Katilin Crossland – Colgan
Ashley Marietta – Colgan
Second Team
Sophia Piccini – Colgan
Allison Marietta – Colgan