Five local basketball players will prepare for the Midwest Basketball Showcase in Liberty, Missouri this Saturday.

Terrell Kabala (Webb City), Evan Guillory (Joplin), Alex Martini (Carthage), Javon Grant (Pittsburg) and Dariq Williams (Parsons) will be five of 200 athletes for the Midwest participating at the Showcase.

The event is invite only and gives those in attendance the opportunity to show off their talents in front of 50 Division 1 coaches.