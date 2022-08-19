Chicken nuggets are always good, especially when they’re free. One local little league baseball player will be getting them free for a whole year

Webb City’s Brody Jackson has been given a certificate naming him an honorary chicken nugget taster.

He will also receive chicken nuggets once a week for a full year.

All of this started during the Little League World Series Regional Tournament when he was asked what his dream job would be.

He wanted to be a chicken nugget taste tester. That dream job came true tonight.

“Uh it fells good, knowing that we can just come here and get some chicken nuggets, once a week for a year. Yeah it feels good knowing and getting all this appreciation from people I don’t even know. It feels good, we had a great run up there and coming back and celebrating that and how far we made it, it’s just great,” Jackson said.