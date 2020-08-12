Local high school athletes named the best in Southwest Missouri at Sports Commission Awards

Two local athletes have been crowned the best high school athletes in southwest Missouri.

Webb City High School’s Terrell Kabala and Monett High School’s Kaesha George were given the honor at this year’s Sports Commission Awards.

“There’s a lot of competition out there, great athletes,” said Kabala. “It’s kind of like, I wouldn’t say reassuring, but like kind of put me in a place that I would say not many people get to be in.”

So, what does it take to be considered the best? Multiple state championships, state records and undeniable athleticism that translates across multiple sports. Between Kabala and George, they check all of those boxes

“It’s always something that I strive for,” said George. “But, it was never something like oh, that’s gonna be me some day. But, it is really special because I worked really hard obviously to get there and it is pretty cool to be up there with like everyone who’s among the greats.”

George is a three-time state champion, with two in track and field and the other in softball. She holds a Missouri state record in javelin and also holds school records in basketball. All of which she said

are byproducts of hard work.

“Putting in the time and the work,” said George. “A lot of people don’t want to do it. So, if you do it, you can really tell on the court, on the field, anywhere.”

Kabala was also a multi-sport standout for Webb City, from earning all-conference and all-district honors in basketball to all-state honors in football. Not to mention winning two state championships. Like George, he attributes most of it to hard work.

“Not just hard work, but consistent hard work, I would say,” said Kabala. “Then, I would say growing with my teammates and relationships with coaches.”

Kabala will be continuing his basketball career with the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith this year, while George will be attending Mizzou for track and field.

As they get ready to begin new chapters on the collegiate level, being named athlete of the year is the cherry on top of two spectacular high school careers.

Other area winners include: