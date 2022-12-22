Over at NEO, Kendel Dolby he announced he will commit to play for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Dolby is listed as a 4-Star Cornerback and is currently the #1 ranked corner in all of JUCO. Dolby is an All-American and was the SWJCFC Defensive Player of the Year.

On Wednesday, former Webb City Offensive Lineman, Landon Bebee announced he will leave Missouri State and go down to Colorado to play for Deion Sander a.k.a, “Primetime”

Bebee was a 2-time All-State OL at Webb City and a 3-time All-Missouri Valley Conference Player