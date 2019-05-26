Local Athletes Thrive in Kansas State Track and Field Championships

WICHITA, KS - In day two of the Kansas State High School Track and Field State Championships, the Parsons Boys finished second in the 4x100 meter relay. Davonte' Yates came in first in the boys 4A triple jump. Pittsburg's Laken Robinson and Faith Turner both finished first in the 5A girls high jump and long jump respectively.

Field Kindley's Darell Jones came in first in the boys 100 dash. Riverton's Matti Price earned first place finishes in the girls 3A 100 and 400 dash.