Carthage alums, Colton Winder and Arkell Smith each had big games for their teams.

Galena Bulldog P.J. Sarwinski had a nice game for Pitt State last Thursday.

Joplin Eagles alum Nathan Glades had 20 carries for 136 yards and 3 touchdowns in Missouri Southern’s win.

Carl Junction’s Zeke Wall finished with 10 total tackles for Pitt State.

Frontenac Raider Brandon Mlekus had 4 tackles to help Pitt State defeat Kearney.

And Neosho alum Bryce Murphy had 6 receptions for 119 yards and a game-winning 72-yard touchdown.

Bryce Murphy said, “Well for me it wasn’t really spectacular, you know the whole game we were kind of setting it up. They were playing deep the whole game, taking away our big shots and kind of at the end we were setting it up with our digs and stuff like that. And so really, it was just a really good play call by coach. Spectacular? I don’t know about that, but I had DG, two big touchdowns to even put me in the position to do something like that.”

Nathan Glades said, “My mindset was you know running the ball is a big, huge part in this conference, because every team’s good. I mean like Coach Bradley said, “1-10″, all that. it’s still, there’s a slim margin for error for us to be making errors on that stuff. So, running the ball, its huge, it opens up the pass game for my receivers, and you know O-line today just did absolutely good, great job.”