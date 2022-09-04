Well with college football underway, we have quite a few athletes from the area that played last Thursday with Pitt State, Missouri Southern & Central Missouri.

Former Neosho standout Bryce Murphy had a great game with 112 yards and 2 touchdowns with Pitt State in their win.

Nathan Glades out of Joplin High had a nice with the MSSU Lions, he carried the ball 14 times and had 53 rushing yards.

Former Carthage wideout Arkell Smith made a great catch for the touchdown in Central Missouri’s against Pitt State. He finished with 4 catches for 39 yards and the score.

Former Galena Bulldog P.J. Sarwinski led the way for the Gorillas with 8 total tackles in their win.

Webb City’s Alex Gaskill was players of the week for Pitt State with 7 total in the win.

East Newton’s Coleman Booker had 7 tackles including 2 tackles for loss and one sack in their game.



Bryce Murphy said, “It’s good. I actually had a, there was a lot of Neosho alum you could say or Neosho natives here watching me and, it was just really cool. it’s a really fun experience to get to do what I did in high school but at a college level, so”.



P.J. Sarwinski said, “It’s amazing man. I grew up wanting to be at this place. Small town kid from Galena and being here now, living in this moment, it’s a dream come true. So, it’s amazing”.