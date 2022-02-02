JOPLIN, MO. — Several athletes from around the four states made it official to play their sport at the next level on National Signing Day. Local athletes that signed include:
- Kolten Lacrone (Chanute HS) – Emporia State
- Tyler Ross (Webb City HS) – Harding
- Garrett Lilienkamp (Carthage HS) – Harding
- Christian Kinney (Webb City HS) – Harding
- Harrison Merriman (Monett HS) – Northwest Missouri State
- Derek Larison (Riverton HS) – Northeastern State
- Isiah Tyson (Parsons HS) – Fort Hays State
- Korey Read (Joplin HS) – Missouri S&T
- Stone Karcher (Joplin HS) – Missouri S&T
- Marcus Duncan (Neosho HS) – Evangel
- Lukas Higgins (Nevada HS) – Evangel
- Robert Kelly (Joplin HS) – Missouri Baptist
- Mason Gastel (Lamar HS) – Missouri Southern
- Trace Willhite (Lamar HS) – Missouri Southern
- Jett Steele (Joplin HS) – Missouri Southern
- Brecken Troike (Girard HS) – Pittsburg State
- Kody Schalk (Columbus HS) – Pittsburg State
- Lane Franklin (Frontenac HS) – Pittsburg State