JOPLIN, MO. — Several athletes from around the four states made it official to play their sport at the next level on National Signing Day. Local athletes that signed include:

  • Kolten Lacrone (Chanute HS) – Emporia State
  • Tyler Ross (Webb City HS) – Harding
  • Garrett Lilienkamp (Carthage HS) – Harding
  • Christian Kinney (Webb City HS) – Harding
  • Harrison Merriman (Monett HS) – Northwest Missouri State
  • Derek Larison (Riverton HS) – Northeastern State
  • Isiah Tyson (Parsons HS) – Fort Hays State
  • Korey Read (Joplin HS) – Missouri S&T
  • Stone Karcher (Joplin HS) – Missouri S&T
  • Marcus Duncan (Neosho HS) – Evangel
  • Lukas Higgins (Nevada HS) – Evangel
  • Robert Kelly (Joplin HS) – Missouri Baptist
  • Mason Gastel (Lamar HS) – Missouri Southern
  • Trace Willhite (Lamar HS) – Missouri Southern
  • Jett Steele (Joplin HS) – Missouri Southern
  • Brecken Troike (Girard HS) – Pittsburg State
  • Kody Schalk (Columbus HS) – Pittsburg State
  • Lane Franklin (Frontenac HS) – Pittsburg State