JOPLIN, MO. — Several athletes from around the four states made it official to play their sport at the next level on National Signing Day. Local athletes that signed include:

Kolten Lacrone (Chanute HS) – Emporia State

Tyler Ross (Webb City HS) – Harding

Garrett Lilienkamp (Carthage HS) – Harding

Christian Kinney (Webb City HS) – Harding

Harrison Merriman (Monett HS) – Northwest Missouri State

Derek Larison (Riverton HS) – Northeastern State

Isiah Tyson (Parsons HS) – Fort Hays State

Korey Read (Joplin HS) – Missouri S&T

Stone Karcher (Joplin HS) – Missouri S&T

Marcus Duncan (Neosho HS) – Evangel

Lukas Higgins (Nevada HS) – Evangel

Robert Kelly (Joplin HS) – Missouri Baptist

Mason Gastel (Lamar HS) – Missouri Southern

Trace Willhite (Lamar HS) – Missouri Southern

Jett Steele (Joplin HS) – Missouri Southern

Brecken Troike (Girard HS) – Pittsburg State

Kody Schalk (Columbus HS) – Pittsburg State

Lane Franklin (Frontenac HS) – Pittsburg State