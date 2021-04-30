Local athletes compete in second annual Honey Badger Classic

JOPLIN, MO. — Over 100 athletes from across the four states hit the gym Friday to compete in the second annual Honey Badger Classic.

During the two-day fitness competition, participants will be competing in four different events. In those events, they’ll be doing a variety of cross-fit style workouts that include weightlifting, cardio, and gymnastics.

Co-owner of Honey Badger Gym Travis Jarmin said these types of cross-fit workouts and competitions have become pretty popular over the years.

“It’s just a different way to work out,” said Jarmin. “When you come to a gym, you’ve got a group of peers to work out with and push you and motivate you. So, hopefully, you’ve got some good coaches there to work with you and make sure you’re doing things right, so you’re not just wandering around in a gym feeling lost. You’ve got some direction and guidance and some friends to help you out along the way.”

The competition will conclude on Saturday, May 1 and is open to spectators who would like to come and watch.