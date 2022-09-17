Southern were at home today to host the University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos. They were in control of this game from jump as they come up with a big victory 40-21.

MSSU offense was well balance tonight with 392 yards of offense. They had 195 rushing and 197 passing yards against UCO.

Lions quarterback Dawson Herl had himself a night with a total of five touchdowns. He had three passing and two rushing. Herl connected with five receivers Ezekiel Lang, Chris Boudreaux, Jaedon Stoshak, and JarMichael Cooper, and Dwayne Lawson.

Lang had a pair of touchdowns and Stoshak also had himself a touchdown as well.

Defensively, Richard Jordan Jr. and Coleman Booker both had nine tackles each. The lions defense held the Bronchos to 2 of 14 on third down. They had and interception and a fumble recovery where they forced four fumbles.

Kicker Nick Williams made two field goals one from 18 yards and another from 40 yards.

Southern will be on the road as they travel to face Fort Hays State, September 24th at 7:00 pm.