Lions win third straight game with 86-63 win over Emporia State

JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern women’s basketball looked to finish off their week with a win over Emporia State Saturday afternoon.

The Lions were in control from start to finish and cruised to a sound 86-63 win over the Hornets. Freshman Lacy Stokes led all scoring with 16 points, followed by Madi Stokes with 15 points and Amaya Johns with 11 points.

“Their support, it gives me confidence every game and I have confidence in them and that’s just been kind of huge,” said Lacy when talking about her teammates.

This was Southern’s third straight win and they now sit at 10-5 on the season. Head coach Ronnie Ressel believes his team playing with confidence has contributed to their success.

“As we build and continue to improve with each game and each practice, our kids are gaining more confidence within themselves and with each other,” said Ressel. “It’s just one of those, especially on the defensive end, them trusting each other that they know they’re gonna be there.”

The Lions will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 20 at #2 Fort Hays State.