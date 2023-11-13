JOPLIN, Mo — The Missouri Southern Lions cruised in their home opener over Central Christian College, defeating them 92-56!

Senior guard, Winston Dessesow scored his 1,000th career point on his way to finishing with 15 total in the game.

Vinson Sigmon Jr led the Lions in scoring with 16. Sam Thompson scored 10. Lawson Jenkins and true freshman Justin Duff each finished with 11 points.

The Lions improve to 2-1 on the year. Their next game won’t be until November 21st when they travel to Springfield to compete in the Double Tree Thanksgiving Classic.