Lions extend winning streak with win over Missouri Western

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Western Lions hosted the Missouri Western Griffons Saturday afternoon.

Southern had won three straight games coming into the contest. Despite being down 37-30 at halftime, the Lions were able to turn things around early in the third quarter.

“We got down 10 early in the first quarter,” said head coach Ronnie Ressel. “We weren’t making shots. We struggled to knock down, we had some open looks as well and then defensively I didn’t think we played very well at the start of the ball game. But, of course we got better as the game progressed, got more confidence and of course got to the free throw line which I thought was huge.”

Their second half efforts lifted them over the Griffons 67-56, picking up their fourth win in a row.

Carley Turnbull and Layne Skiles led the team in scoring with 16 and 13 points respectively.

“We came out of the game a little bit you know wired because we haven’t played a game you know in two weeks,” said senior guard Carley Turnbull. “But, we were able to get settled and really get comfortable and have confidence in ourselves after the second half.”

The Lions will return to action on Saturday, Jan. 9 against at home against Pitt State.