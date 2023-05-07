JOPLIN, Mo– Sunday afternoon the Missouri Southern Lions defeated the Newman Jets, 8-4, to advance to the semi-finals in the 2023 MIAA Tournament.

Lions win the series 2-1. Missouri Southern won game one, 5-1. Newman came back and won game two 6-4.

Pitcher Trent Harris picked up the win after shutting down the Jets. Harris went 5.0 IP, two hits, one ER and finished with 6 strikeouts.

Laif Hultine came in the top of the 8th to secure the win after getting three strikeouts in 1.2 IP.

Going into the 5th inning, the game was tied at 1-1, but after two RBI-double by freshman Ethan Clark the Lions took the lead 3-1.

In the 6th inning, the Lions started to open it up. Drew Davis got things going after he hit an RBI-triple to make it 4-1. Very next batter, Will Doherty delivered with an RBI-double to extend their lead to 5-1

Chayton Beck would pitch in an RBI and Lions led 6-1. Still in the 6th inning, Nate Mieszkowski hit a two-run homer to push the Lions lead to 8-1.

The Lions advance to the semi-finals where they will face Northeastern State this Thursday at 4:00 p.m. at Crane Stadium at Tompkins Field in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Here’s what head coach Bryce Darnell and players had to say after the win.

Head Coach Bryce Darnell said, “Trent Harris was outstanding today and we needed a good start from somebody, he delivered. We were not great offensively until yesterday and today we were able to spring some hits together”.

Ethan Clark said, “We got a guranteed two more games left. Trying to take advantage of every weekend, take it weekend by weekend, see how long we can play baseball for this summer”.

Nate Mieszkowski said, “Feels good. We been struggling to hit all weekend and felt good to get a big win, hit good in the final innings of that game, and just overall good team win.”