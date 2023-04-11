JOPLIN, Mo– Tuesday evening, the 4th ranked Missouri Southern Lions hosted the Rogers State Hillcats for a mid-week conference game.

The Lions had no issues in this one as end up run-ruling the Hillcats in the 8th inning after a Garrett Rice 2-run homer to win the game 11-1.

Missouri Southern picked up their 30th win of the season and are now 30-10 on the year and 18-6 in conference.

On the mound it was Trent Harris picking up the win as he went 6.0 IP, three hits, one ER, and finished with five strikeouts!

Henry Kusiak led the way for the Lions going 3-for-5 with 3 RBI’s. Three guys from Missouri Southern finished the game with 2 RBI’s (Matt Miller, Garrett Rice and Ethan Clark).

Nate Mieszkowski had a good day hitting going 4-for-5 at the plate.

This is the first time the Lions have reached 30 wins since 2021. They have 10 games left in the regular season before the MIAA Tournament.

They will be at home this weekend for a 3-game series against the Newman Jets. Game one will start on Friday at 6:00 p.m.