JOPLIN, Mo– Saturday afternoon the Missouri Southern Lions split their series against the Missouri Western Griffons after defeating them in game one and falling in game two.

The Lions took game one by a score of 7-6.

In game one, Kara Amos hit a three-run homer to give the Lions the early 3-0 lead.

Missouri Western answered with three runs of their own in the third inning to tie the game at 3-3.

Josie Tofpi and Leighton Withers stepped up on Senior Day after Tofpi hit a RBI-single to give the Lions the 4-3 advantage.

The next batter, Withers stepped in and hit a three-run homer to extend Missouri Southern’s lead to 7-3.

Amos came in relief for the Lions in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win for the Lions.

Avery Tallman picked up her 15th win of the season in game one.

Missouri Southern fell in game two to the Griffons by a score of 4-1.

Their next games will be on the road to close out the regular season when they travel to face Newman for a double-header next Friday.