Lions’ sharp shooting lifts them past Rogers State

JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team hosted the Rogers State Hillcats on Saturday. MSSU came out with the victory 96-85.

The Lions had four players in double figures for scoring and as a team, they shot 54 percent from the field and 50 percent from long-range.

“I’ve been eating a lot of skittles,” said junior guard Amaya Johns who had 21 points. “It gives me a lot of energy. So I just knew I could make my shots and been working, shooting extra shots up every day. So, my shots were hot today.”

“We’ve been getting a lot of extra shots up with our kids and they’re getting more confident everyday,” said head coach Ronnie Ressel.” The key word is they’ve been working at it extremely hard. We were on zoom class and everything else so we were able to get in and get more individual workouts, get more shots up than we normally would.”

The Lions will host Northwest Missouri on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m.