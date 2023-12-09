JOPLIN, MO — The Missouri Southern Men’s Basketball team picked up their first conference win in a big way after defeating Newman, 99-77.

It was a group effort in the victory for the Lions as they had four guys in double figures.

Leading the charge was Martin Macenis and Vinson Sigmon Jr who each scored 17 points.

Cam Williams provided 16 points off the bench. Darius Dawson also added 13 of his own.

Southern improves to 3-7 on the season.

They will now hit the road for a matchup with the Central Missouri Mules next Thursday with game time set for 7:30 p.m.