Coach McMahon said, “But these guys, a lot of these guys have been to NCAA Tournaments while some of these guys have and so they’ve experienced that and I think last year will make them hungry and they’re hungry right now. And they’re just want to compete against the best and we know the MIAA is the best”

The Lions are certainly hungry as they come into this season. And they’re also hungry because they will now have a new head coach as you just saw Coach McMahon who is coming into his first season as Missouri Southern head coach. And right now it’s all about building relationship with the players, which he has already done so they’re on a good track so far.

Christian Bundy said, “Oh, when coaching McMahon was here it was he was a really personal guy. I mean, he’s still a person we got. I mean, he’s like, like a father figure almost. I mean, he, you know, five farms stuck somewhere. If I call him I know he will pick up he’ll be there for me. It’s kind of like, it’s crazy, honestly, just to see how he came in and he’s done so well the program. I mean, he has such a good attitude every day, you know, and he’s, he brings a crazy energy to practice like it’s it’s refreshing”

The biggest improvement for the Lions is their confidence which is always good because when you’re out on the court you need to have a lot of confidence when you’re shooting the ball when you’re playing with your teammates.

Avery Taggart said, “You know, we’ve just been working really hard. I feel like everyone’s shooting the ball a lot better and you know, a lot of confidence. Last year I feel like you know, not everyone was really playing with confidence. So that’s kind of our thing, you know, getting a lot of shots of getting in the gym putting in work. So I think it’s just confidence for all of us and I think that’s really improved.”