JOPLIN, Mo — The Missouri Southern Lions head into this week with their season finale on the Saturday hosting a tough Missouri Western squad for Senior Day.

MSSU will welcome in a 8-2 Missouri Western squad that is coming off a big upset win over #2 Pitt State.

Missouri Southern is looking to end their season on a high note and finish one win better than they did last year.

The Griffons are currently ranked 21st in the country, so a win over a ranked opponent would be a great motivation for this Lions program heading into next season.

We caught up with the Lions, Monday afternoon to talk to them about what is going to be key for them on Saturday against the Griffons.

Redshirt Junior Defensive Lineman Nick Kruse said, “I really think it comes down to getting stops and getting takeaways. I mean, more possessions, we get to our offense, the better chance we have to beat them”.

Redshirt Sophomore Offensive Lineman Ryan Schlemier said, “I think just giving our playmakers opportunities and just finishing drives, I mean, the last few games we’ve had opportunities to put up a lot more points than we have and I think if we could just focus in and just get a few more big plays, a few more long drives then I think we could get that done”.

Head Coach Atiba Bradley said, “Offensively, We’ve got to tie some drives together, and that’s that’s going to be a big part of it, whether again, I know we always talk about whether it’s running the ball or throwing the ball, it’s got to be putting completing drives. Defensively, we’ve got to tackle better. W e’ve got to become a unit that flies around. They’ve got some weapons. Their quarterback is throwing the ball with some really good efficiency. You’ve heard that story before, but they’ve got a couple of good receivers and they’ve got a back that they can flat out run.”

Game-time for Saturday is set for 2:00 p.m. there at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.