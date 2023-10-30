JOPLIN, Mo — With only two weeks left in the regular season, the Missouri Southern Lions are looking to close out the 2023 season on a high note.

But, it won’t be easy as they face a tough opponent on the road in the Emporia State Hornets.

The Hornets are 6-3 on the year and are coming off a 39-17 victory over Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.

What’s going to be key for the Lions this week is getting off to a fast start on offense and putting points on the board.

But, also their defense will need to start fast facing an explosive Hornets offense.

We spoke to the team Monday afternoon about how key it will be for them to get off to a fast start to pull off a big win on the road.

Redshirt Senior Wide Receiver Ezekiel Lang said, “The offensive wise, we are really like the offense in the quarterback and even our running back, so we got to make plays that open up for our running backs and make our job a lot easier for the run to break holes and break explosive plays and stuff like that”.

Junior Defensive Lineman Maurion Clemons said, “It’s going to be really important because last week we got off fast and then we kind of let off the gas. But yeah, keep our foot on the gas all, all game to stop them. Like I said, play at our pace instead of their pace with their fast tempo offense”.

Head Coach Atiba Bradley said, “Well we’ve got to be ready. We gotta be ready from the opening whistle. This is their senior day, and so they’re going to have some emotions. They’re going to be hyped up. And so we got to make sure from the opening go, we’re ready to go”.

Game time for Saturday is set for 1:00 p.m. at Francis G. Welch Stadium in Emporia, Kansas