JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team had a tall task in front of them as they looked to take down 2nd-ranked Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

The Lions got behind early, but managed to claw their way back to make the deficit more manageable by halftime. However, whenever they gained momentum, the Bearcats always seemed to have an answer.

Despite a late rally, Southern fell to Northwest 71-64. Lawson Jenkins had a big game, leading the team in scoring with 20 points, followed by RJ Smith with 16 points.