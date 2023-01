Late Saturday afternoon, the Missouri Southern Lions fell to the Emporia State Hornets in overtime 83-79.

The ends the 7-game winning streak that the Lions had.

Vinson Sigmon led the way for the Lions with 21 points. Winston Dessesow finished with 13, while Avery Taggart added 12.

The Lions fall to 11-5 on the season and 7-3 in conference play.

They will be on the road next week when they travel to face Northeastern State on Wednesday and Rogers State on Thursday.