Lions bounce back with dominant win over Lincoln

JOPLIN, MO. — After suffering their first conference loss on Thursday to Central Missouri, the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team was looking to get things back on track Saturday against Lincoln and head into the Christmas break on a high note.

The game was all Lions from start to finish as they got the 103-58 win over the Blue Tigers. Southern had six players scoring in double figures. Forward Amaya Johns led all scoring with 16 points and Madi Stokes finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

“It’s a really big boost,” said Johns. I think coming back, we just have to keep working, not get comfortable over break, come back in good shape and everything.”

The 103 points was the most scored by the Missouri Southern women since 2005 and head coach Ronnie Ressel’s second 100+ point game.

“Our focus was really good,” said Ressel. “I was really proud of our 40 minutes of basketball on both ends of the floor. I thought offensively, we did a good job executing. We shared the basketball, made the extra pass and then defensively, I thought we were really good defensively. We did a great job of making them take tough shots.”

The Lions will return to action on New Year’s Day on the road against Northwest Missouri State.