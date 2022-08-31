We’re closing in on the MIAA football season as games begin Thursday night around the conference. The Missouri Southern Lions are ready to go for the 2022 season as they open the year in front of their home crowd.

The Lions will face the number fourteenth ranked Nebraska-Kearney at home with the advantage of not taking the long trip up to the Lopers home field.

MSSU are looking to improve on their 3-8 record from a season ago as they are in the second season of the Atiba Bradley era.

While the lions may have some new faces, they also return a lot of experience on both sides of the ball. It certainly helps to have your quarterback return for another year as Dawson Herl will be the field general once again. Of course, senior linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. returns to help lead the Lion defense.

MSSU knows they have the right leadership and experience to improve this season.

Dawson Herl said, “You can definitely see in practice every day there’s not as many mess ups, more clean practices, more focus. So, everyone’s more goal oriented this year, so you like it a lot better as a quarterback.”

Richard Jordan Jr. said, “This is a different Missouri Southern team for sure. This is the sharpest I think our team has ever looked going into game one, so over my time here, this is the sharpest.”

Head Coach Atiba Bradley mentioned, “When you see players policing players, when you players hosting practices, when you see players having throwing sessions without a coach around or without being prompted by a coach, that’s a really positive sign for your program because that lets you know that the inmates are running the asylum a little bit.”