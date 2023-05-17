LIBERAL, Mo. — In just a couple of days, high school seniors at Liberal High School will be walking across the stage to receive their diplomas, but before graduation one Bulldog made his decision on where he will continue his athletic career.

Wednesday morning, on the last day of school, Payton Morrow made it official by signing to further his education and baseball career at Northwest Missouri State University. Morrow will be joining the MIAA, one of the toughest conferences in Div. II, and he’s ready to get to work and compete at the college level.

Payton Morrow said, “It’s exciting, it’s always been a goal of mine to do something like this and you know on the last day of school it’s just fitting and special that I can kind of leave here on a high note. You know it’s a proud moment for myself and my family and everybody that’s helped me get here. It was the coaching staff and the feeling on campus. I wanted to play at a high level and you know face the best competition I could and I felt like this is a good opportunity for me.”