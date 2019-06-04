Liberal’s Brooke Bearden Honored at 2019 MLB Draft

June 3rd, 2019 will forever be a day to remember for Brooke Bearden.

11 months after needing to undergo open-heart surgery, and nine months after suffering a stroke, the Liberal native was honored at Major League Baseball’s 2019 draft.

We witnessed her walk on her home field for her return to the diamond. We witnessed her walk on stage for her high school graduation.

Today, she walked on stage at the MLB draft.

All after doctors questioned if she’ll ever walk again.



Brooke Bearden continues to inspire. pic.twitter.com/5yDflLNBHg — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) June 4, 2019

As a special guest of MLB Commissioner, Rob Manfred, Brooke handed him the envelope containing the name of the St. Louis Cardinals’ first round pick out of Kentucky, Zack Thompson.

That wasn’t the lone moment for Brooke. Before the draft commenced, Commissioner Manfred mentioned Brooke was in attendance and how excited he was to share her story.

“Brooke became a starter her freshman year, and helped her Bulldogs win three consecutive district titles…” Manfred began before announcing the 19th overall pick. “Last August, Brooke underwent open heart surgery. Her recovery from the operation took an unexpected turn in October when she suffered a stroke. After three surgeries and months of rehabilitation, Brooke is making great progress…”

That progress was embodied as she walked onto the stage next to Manfred with her famous smile.

Though Brooke is still nonverbal and recovering her speech, she was still able to be a part of this major moment by being up there with the Commissioner. As she handed him the envelope containing the pick, Brooke was met by a loud ovation from those in attendance at the draft.

Then after Thompson’s name was called by Manfred, Brooke and her mother, Kendra Buzzard shared one final moment in Secaucus by placing his name up on the big board in MLB Network’s Studio 42.

This wasn’t the lone famous walk in Brooke’s life, back in April she reintroduced herself by rejoining her team on the diamond for their senior night.

A month later, Brooke made another huge walk, on stage at her high school graduation.

Just as tonight held on special moment after the next, Brooke is far from done making strides in progress and inspiring people around the world.