LIBERAL, Mo. — It’s the start of 2024 and high school basketball is back in action. The Liberal Lady Bulldogs were at home to host Rich Hill Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs pull away late in the fourth quarter to defeat Rich Hill 59-39. Liberal begins the new year with a win to improve to 10-2 on the season.

Four Liberal players finished in double-digits. Abby Barton had a game-high 15 points. Taylor Swarnes scored 13 points while Ellaina LaNear added 11 points and Bailey Couch chipped in 10 points.

The Lady Bulldogs will be back at home to host Midway on Friday, January 5th at 5:30 p.m.