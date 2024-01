LIBERAL, Mo. — The Liberal Lady Bulldogs opened up the Tony Dubray Classic with a strong 45-15 win against Northeast Arma.

Jordan Goodell, Laney Simpson, and Ellaina Lanear all had huge games Tuesday evening against the Vikings. The Bulldogs went on to take a 20 point lead in the second quarter, and they would ride the momentum to the finish line with a 30 point win.

Up next, Liberal will take on Pierce City at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.