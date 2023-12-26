LIBERAL, Mo. — The Liberal Lady Bulldogs basketball team is having one of the best starts to the 2023-24 season so far with a 7-2 record.

After a 7-0 start and winning the MOKAN Winter Classic, the Lady Bulldogs have lost back-to-back games. However, this Liberal team is very experienced with a big upperclassmen group who leads the team in every aspect of the game. Four of out the five starters are seniors.

As of right now, Liberal is averaging nearly 52 points per game and holding their opponents to just 34 points per game.

The Lady Bulldogs are looking to get back on track as they will compete in the 12 Courts of Christmas on Thursday against Central (St. Joseph) and Friday against Braymer in Kansas City.

The team is optimistic about the need to gain some momentum and confidence heading into the new year.

Jordan Goodell says, “Um, I feel like, uh, against Diamond. I know we struggled with rebounding the. Yeah. And then sometimes just shooting. We just can’t make ball in the whole, so. Hopefully, get better at that.”

Laney Simpson said, “Hopefully get better at that. Yeah, I agree. And also turnovers sometimes for us, like at the beginning of the game, we’ll get like 15 right out of the start and then we’ll normally do better. But hopefully, just bring those down some too.”

Head Coach Brandi Goodell mentioned, “Oh, but you know, just use that experience that we have to kind of take advantage of maybe some of their nonexperience kids. And but I’ve told the girls, you know, they’re going to be ready to go because I guarantee you seeing a class one school on their schedule, this is like this is our chance for a win. So, you know, they’ve been struggling all year. And so but hopefully we go up there, play hard, you know, be athletic, be who we are, get touches on balls, get points off turnovers and kind of get with that.”