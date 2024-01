LIBERAL, Mo. — The Liberal Lady Bulldogs basketball squad took to their home court to host the Midway Vikings on Friday night.

A dominating performance from the Lady Bulldogs as they run away with a 55-21 win over the Vikings. Liberal improves to 11-2 on the season.

The Lady Bulldogs’ next contest will be when they participate in the 68th Annual Golden City Tournament from January 8th to January 13th. Liberal will take on Bronaugh in the opening round on January 9th at 6:30 p.m.