COLUMBUS, Ks. — The final day of the 1st annual MOKAN Winter Classic wrapped up Saturday night with the girl’s division championship game between the Columbus Lady Titans and the Liberal Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Titans 52-33 to take home the MOKAN Winter Classic championship. Liberal improves to 6-0 on the season to remain undefeated. They will be on the road at Lamar to take on the Lady Tigers on December 15th at 6 p.m.

Liberal had four Lady Bulldogs finish in double figures. Bailey Couch and Taylor Swarnes each had a game-high 14 points while both Abby Barton and Ellaina LaNear each chipped in 10 points.

The Lady Titans fall to 1-2 on the year. Columbus will be back at home on the 12th of December to host Cherryvale at 6 p.m.

Only one Lady Titan posted double digits in points. Katie Simpson finished with a team-high 12 points on the night.