Liberal, MO – Liberal faced off against Lockwood in front of a home audience in the Class 1 District 11 semifinals.

The Bulldogs pulled in front early in the first set. Abby Barton and Bailey Couch both proved to be big contributors for the Liberal offense. Lockwood fought back to make the match interesting, but Liberal ultimately won in 3-1 fashion.

Up next, Liberal will take on Jasper in the Class 1 District 11 championship game.