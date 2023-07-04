JOPLIN, Mo– Tuesday afternoon, the Joplin Outlaws defeated the Nevada Griffons, 11-5, to win their 5th straight game!

The fireworks came early for the Outlaws as they scored three runs in the first inning, Kolden Howerton drove in a run and William Kelley drove in two runs to make it 3-0.

Nevada scored two in the second and third inning to make it 3-2.

Howerton added another RBI in the bottom of the 5th thanks to a Sac-Fly to make it 4-2.

Landon Meyer came across the plate thanks to a walk and it was 5-2.

In the bottom of the 6th, Pitt State’s Nixon Brannan hit a 3-RBI double to left center and the Outlaws led 8-2.

Caden Myers drove in a run in the bottom of the 7th, and Ethan Krueger added some more with a 2-RBI double to make it 11-2.

The Griffons put up a 3-spot in the top of the 9th, but the Outlaws held on for the victory.

SP Steen Lane went 6.0 IP, 5 hits, one ER, and 3 strikeouts.

Joplin moves to 15-13 on the season and sit in first place of the Mink League South Division.

Their next game will be Thursday, July 6th when they travel to face the Sedalia Bombers. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.