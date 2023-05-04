Wednesday afternoon, legendary coach Larry Garman announced he’s retiring from his duties at Pitt State. He served the Pittsburg community as a football coach and recruiter for six decades.

Garman started his career as an assistant coach at Pittsburg High School in 1962. Then in 1965, he took over as the head coach of the Purple Dragons football squad, a job he held for 34 seasons until 1998.

He earned three class 5A state titles and a state record 21 playoff appearances during his time with the Purple Dragons.

After stepping away from Pittsburg High, Garman was a tight ends coach with Pitt State for 12 seasons, then became a recruiter for the program. He was a part of the Gorillas 2011 national title team and helped the squad to six MIAA titles. Garman was also inducted to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2001. He spoke on his incredible career.

Larry Garman said, “Pittsburg’s a good place, it’s been very good to me an my family. Pittsburg High was great and then when I retired from there in the spring of ’99, coach Broyles hired me to come out here and Pittsburg State’s been great for the last 23 years, I’ve just been a very lucky person being around a lot of great people, a lot of great players. They just made it feel real comfortable for me and my family.”