Ledford Strives for More

JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Freshman, Camryn Ledford, has been a winner since birth by not allowing spina bifida to limit her life. This spring she took her perseverance to the track where she made quite the impression at state winning the 100, 200 and 400 meter para events, while also setting new state records in the 100 and 400, and her training is far from over.

"hree state championships later while overcoming spina bifida is not enough for Camryn Ledford, as she's already back on the track training, but go back a year, and the events that Cam won, well she had no idea she could compete in them.

"When I started, track I was actually a thrower, and I threw from this chair. And I, actually never even thought I'd be able to race," said Camryn Ledford.

Once Cam's eyes were opened, she never looked back, amounting to her not only winning gold, but setting new state records as well.

"She goes out, she wins the hundred, and she's on the podium, and that's when we hear it for the first time," said Jake Williams, Joplin Assistant Track and Field Coach.

First taking the para events' 100 meter record for her own, then topping the 400 by three seconds.

"It was really exciting, cause every time I finished, I'd look up at the clock and then I'd like immediately look for Coach Williams so that we can like smile at each other and cause we were both really excited," said Ledford.

But her record setting Saturday wasn't by chance, it was the byproduct of countless hours of training, no different from her able-bodied peers.

"She just knows that whatever the sprinters have in front of them, that's what she's gonna have," said Williams.

Taking her from a freshman just learning the ropes, to one of the top athletes in the state.

"For only having been in a chair for a year, you think about that, you put that any other context of any other sport, and you realize naturally she's very gifted. But what she does on top of that, with her work ethic and her attitude you start to realize she could really be something special," Williams added.

And Camryn does not only radiate potential, but inspiration as well.



"You can really, accomplish anything you set your mind to. You may have to do it differently than other people but you can still do it," said Ledford.