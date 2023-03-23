TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has accepted the challenge of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on a bet ahead of the Wildcats vs. Spartans Sweet 16 playoff match.

Kelly took to Twitter Thursday afternoon after being called out by Whitmer who asked if Kelly would be willing to put a bet down on the upcoming game.

Hey, @GovLauraKelly! I was just going to take @MSU_Basketball on the money line for tonight’s game, but how about we make this wager more interesting? Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Kelly’s response did not take long. She accepted the wager, putting the Manhattan Brewing company’s Tang Party brew along with cinnamon rolls and chili on the line.

.@GovWhitmer, you’re on! I’ll bet on @KStateMBB any day. If Michigan State wins, I’ll send you @manhattanbrew‘s Tang Party – after @CoachJTang – along with some of Kansas’ finest chili and cinnamon rolls. But we all know that’s not going to happen. #EMAW Gov. Laura Kelly

Whitmer responded by placing some of Michigan pizza, potato chips and beer on the line.

Alright, let’s do this! I’ll throw in @buddyspizza, @BetterMade potato chips, and our iconic @BellsBrewery Oberon. But just warning you, we have Mr. March on our side at Madison Square Garden. This ain’t Kansas anymore Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

The Wildcats and Spartans will face off in New York Thursday at 6:30 p.m. EDT in the first round of the Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament.