Late second half run gets Missouri Southern men past Newman

Sports

JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team hosted Newman Saturday afternoon as they looked to get their second conference win this season.

The Lions only had a four-point lead going into halftime. It remained close throughout the entire game, but a 12-0 run late in the second half gave Southern the lift they needed to get the 74-70 win over Newman. With the win, they moved to 2-0 in conference play and 5-3 overall.

The Lions will be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 11 against Rogers State in Claremore, Oklahoma. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. following the women’s game.

